Flaming Gorge Days 2019 3-on-3 Basketball Schedule

GREEN RIVER– The annual Flaming Gorge Days 3-on-3 Street Jam will be taking place all day Friday, June 28, kicking off at 8:30 am at Expedition Island in Green River.
Check out the list of teams competing and the schedule of games below.
Boys 6th Grade and Under Division
- Team 6B1- Heat Wave
- Team 6B2- Hoop Breakers
- Team 6B3- RS Hooperz
- Team 6B4- Baller Boyz
Boys 7th/8th Grade Division
- Team 7/8B1- MCMK
- Team 7/8B2- Bucket Getters
- Team 7/8B3- Tune Squad
- Team 7/8B4- Desert Hippies
- Team 7/8B5- Basket Brawlers
- Team 7/8B6- Manilla
Boys 9th/10th Grade Division
- Team 9/10B1- Different Breed
- Team 9/10B2- MHS
- Team 9/10B3- Regulators
- Team 9/10B4- Big J3lly
- Team 9/10B5- Bridger Valley Boys
Boys 11th/12th Grade Division
- Team 11/12B1- Mirror Image
- Team 11/12B2- Frumious Bandersnatches
- Team 11/12B3- Wine ‘Em & Dine ‘Em
Girls 6th Grade & Under Division
- Team 6G1- Dunkalicious
- Team 6G2- Dynamite Gals
- Team 6G3- Lady Wolfpack
Girls 7th/8th Grade Division
- Team 7/8G1- Team Nasty
- Team 7/8G2- Mustangs
- Team 7/8G3- Ball Girls
- Team 7/8G4- Dunkin Donuts
- Team 7/8G5- Daat Team
- Team 7/8G6- Ball-hers
Girls 9th/10th Grade Division
- Team 9/10G1- Lady Wolves
- Team 9/10G2- Green River Pretty Purple Princesses
- Team 9/10G3- Hot Shots
Girls 11th/12th Grade Division
- Team 11/12G1- Hoops- I Did It Again
- Team 11/12G2- Big Baller Beaches
Check below for a complete schedule of games, or click here for a pdf.
