Flaming Gorge Days 2019 3-on-3 Basketball Schedule

GREEN RIVER– The annual Flaming Gorge Days 3-on-3 Street Jam will be taking place all day Friday, June 28, kicking off at 8:30 am at Expedition Island in Green River.

Check out the list of teams competing and the schedule of games below.

Boys 6th Grade and Under Division

Team 6B1- Heat Wave

Team 6B2- Hoop Breakers

Team 6B3- RS Hooperz

Team 6B4- Baller Boyz

Boys 7th/8th Grade Division

Team 7/8B1- MCMK

Team 7/8B2- Bucket Getters

Team 7/8B3- Tune Squad

Team 7/8B4- Desert Hippies

Team 7/8B5- Basket Brawlers

Team 7/8B6- Manilla

Boys 9th/10th Grade Division

Team 9/10B1- Different Breed

Team 9/10B2- MHS

Team 9/10B3- Regulators

Team 9/10B4- Big J3lly

Team 9/10B5- Bridger Valley Boys

Boys 11th/12th Grade Division

Team 11/12B1- Mirror Image

Team 11/12B2- Frumious Bandersnatches

Team 11/12B3- Wine ‘Em & Dine ‘Em

Girls 6th Grade & Under Division

Team 6G1- Dunkalicious

Team 6G2- Dynamite Gals

Team 6G3- Lady Wolfpack

Girls 7th/8th Grade Division

Team 7/8G1- Team Nasty

Team 7/8G2- Mustangs

Team 7/8G3- Ball Girls

Team 7/8G4- Dunkin Donuts

Team 7/8G5- Daat Team

Team 7/8G6- Ball-hers

Girls 9th/10th Grade Division

Team 9/10G1- Lady Wolves

Team 9/10G2- Green River Pretty Purple Princesses

Team 9/10G3- Hot Shots

Girls 11th/12th Grade Division

Team 11/12G1- Hoops- I Did It Again

Team 11/12G2- Big Baller Beaches

Check below for a complete schedule of games, or click here for a pdf.