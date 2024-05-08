Flaming Gorge Days 2024 Offers Celebration and Fun for the Entire Community

GREEN RIVER — Flaming Gorge Days is back for its 66th year June 28 and 29, following its sudden cancellation last year.

“We are thrilled to bring back Flaming Gorge Days and celebrate the resilience and vibrancy of our community,” Green River Mayor Pete Rust said. “This event holds a special place in the hearts of our residents, and we can’t wait to come together once again to create some memories and celebrate Green River.”

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 28, with the vendor fair at Evers Park from 1-7 p.m. Visitors can peruse through over 50 vendors and food trucks showcasing their goods and treats.

Activities on Saturday, June 29, will begin at Evers Park with the singles horseshoe tournament at 9 a.m. The Flaming Gorge Days parade will make its way through the city beginning at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to bring the community together once again for the Flaming Gorge Days Parade,” Green River Recreation Center Supervisor Katie Blood said. “This year’s ‘Back to the Future’ theme opens up a world of possibilities for our participants, and we can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm they’ll bring to the parade.”

After the parade, folks can head back to Evers Park for day two of the vendor market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the doubles horseshoe tournament kicks off at 1 p.m.

The grand finale of Flaming Gorge Days 2024 is the return of the concert on Expedition Island. Doors open at 5 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot to enjoy the night of live music.

Taking the stage from 6-8 p.m. is Wildwood, a Utah-based country band. Led by lead singer Chad Truman, son of Diamond Rio’s Dan Truman, Wildwood’s performances keep crowds singing along and dancing with a mix of original songs and hits spanning from Keith Urban to classic 90s country.

Following Wildwood, Cody Robbins will take the stage from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Originating from Provo, Utah, Cody Robbins is making waves in the country music scene with his unique blend of chicken-fried flair.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the return of Flaming Gorge Days! I love traditions and so glad to see this one isn’t going away anytime soon! We’re ready to party,” Robbins said.

For more information about Flaming Gorge Days 2024, visit www.FlamingGorgeDaysWY.com.