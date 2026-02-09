Flaming Gorge Days 2026 is Happening, Parade Theme Chosen

Community members gather at Evers Park for the Flaming Gorge Days vendor market in 2019. SweetwaterNOW file photo

[Correction: The Flaming Gorge Days Parade is taking place in June, not July as was originally written. SweetwaterNOW apologizes for the error.]

GREEN RIVER — The 2026 Flaming Gorge Days theme will be “America’s 250th Anniversary: 1776-2026” during the annual Flaming Gorge Days Parade set for June 27.

The Green River Parks and Recreation Department said the theme was chosen through an online community vote that took place Feb. 1. The department believes the theme “offers endless creative possibilities” for those entering a float.

“We’re thrilled with the community’s choice,” said Katie Blood, Recreation Supervisor and Parade Coordinator. “This theme allows participants to showcase everything from our Founding Fathers and Revolutionary War history to modern American achievements.”

Registration for the parade will start in the early spring at the Green River Recreation Center and will welcome various entries, including floats, walking groups, vehicles, horses and specialty performances.

“We would love to have marching bands, school bands, community musical groups, and other performers join us,” Blood said.

Other events are being planned for the annual celebration, including three-on-three basketball, pickleball frisbee golf and a vendor fair. Registration for those events will take place at a future date.