Flaming Gorge Days 2026 Returns June 25-27 With Tournaments, Family Events, Music, Food, and More

Flaming Gorge Days is back June 25-27, 2026, three days of community events, tournaments, live entertainment, family activities, and summer fun in Green River.

This year’s celebration honors America’s 250th Anniversary and features something for everyone, including pickleball, golf, disc golf, basketball, vendors, a parade, concerts, a foam party, car show, and more. Whether you want to compete, shop, listen to music, or just enjoy the atmosphere with family and friends, Flaming Gorge Days has a packed schedule all weekend long.

For full event details, registration information, and updates, visit:

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Flaming Gorge Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

The Jr. Cowgirls & Cowboys 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament tips off June 26-27 with youth divisions playing Friday and adult divisions playing Saturday.

Teams can register in multiple divisions including:

8th Grade & Under

9th-12th Grade

Masters (18-39)

Pot Belly (40+)

Entry fees range from $85-$105 per team, and registrations must be received by June 15. Players can register online or pay through Venmo.

Flaming Gorge Days Disc Golf Tournament

The Flaming Gorge Days Disc Golf Tournament takes place June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Wolverine Disc Golf Course.

The event is limited to 10 teams and allows two to four players per team. Entry is $50 per team, and all entrants receive a tournament T-shirt. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.

Flaming Gorge Days Golf Classic

Golfers hit the course June 25 during the 1st Annual Flaming Gorge Days Golf Classic at Rolling Green Country Club.

The tournament is an 18-hole event featuring:

2-person scramble

Blind draw for a 4-person scramble

Prize money opportunities

Tee-off times run between 1-3 p.m., and teams can sign up at the pro shop prior to or the day of the tournament. Entry is $50 per team.

Flaming Gorge Days Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball continues to grow in popularity, and Flaming Gorge Days is bringing the action to Edgewater Park June 25-26.

Tournament divisions include:

Men’s & Women’s Doubles

Mixed Doubles

70+ Doubles

The first event costs $40, while a second event can be added for $15. All skill levels are welcome to register early.

Flaming Gorge Days Car & Bike Show

Classic cars and motorcycles will line Evers Park immediately following the parade on June 27 during the Flaming Gorge Days Car & Bike Show.

The show features a $20 entry fee per vehicle and welcomes car and bike enthusiasts from across the area. Participants can contact Larry Erdmann at 307-871-8639 for additional information.

A Weekend For Everyone

In addition to tournaments and competitions, Flaming Gorge Days will also feature:

Vendor fair

Parade

Concert

Foam party

Horseshoe tournament

Food vendors

Family activities

For registration links, schedules, and more information, visit:

Flaming Gorge Days Official Website