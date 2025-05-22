 Flaming Gorge Days Announces Its Triumphant Return

WHEN June 27th-28th WHERE Advertisement - Story continues below... Expedition Island

Green River

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the Saturday night concert headlined by rock powerhouses Adelita’s Way and Otherwise, supported by up-and-coming bands like local legends Zamtrip, 2024 WAMI nominee Gundo, and Zephyr Grey.

Early bird tickets are available now for just $20 until May 31; after regular pricing of $25 will apply. Order online at Flaminggorgedayswy.com. Special children’s tickets for ages 12 and under are available for $10 (with parental accompaniment required).

Beyond the concert, Flaming Gorge Days offers a full slate of community activities throughout the weekend:

Community Parade – Saturday, June 28 at 10:00 AM along Uinta Drive, celebrating this year’s theme of “Heroes” – honoring everyone from everyday champions to larger-than-life legends. Register at flaminggorgedayswy.com or call the Green River Recreation Center.

– Saturday, June 28 at 10:00 AM along Uinta Drive, celebrating this year’s theme of “Heroes” – honoring everyone from everyday champions to larger-than-life legends. Register at flaminggorgedayswy.com or call the Green River Recreation Center. Vendor Fair – Friday (1:00-7:00 PM) and Saturday (10:00 AM-6:00 PM) at Evers Park, featuring local crafts, artisanal goods, and delicious treats. Call Alisha to reserve your spot today. 307-871-2771,

– Friday (1:00-7:00 PM) and Saturday (10:00 AM-6:00 PM) at Evers Park, featuring local crafts, artisanal goods, and delicious treats. Call Alisha to reserve your spot today. 307-871-2771, Car Show – Saturday immediately following the parade at Evers Park. Details and registration at flaminggorgedayswy.com or call Larry at 307-871-8639.

– Saturday immediately following the parade at Evers Park. Details and registration at flaminggorgedayswy.com or call Larry at 307-871-8639. Horseshoe Tournament – Saturday at Evers Park, with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Signups will be on site the day of and cash only

– Saturday at Evers Park, with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Signups will be on site the day of and cash only 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament – Friday and Saturday at Evers Park, with brackets for various age groups. Get your team registered at flaminggorgedayswy.com or call Mandi at 307-871-9233.

Flaming Gorge Days has always been about tradition and togetherness. It’s a chance for our community to come together, celebrate local talent, and create lasting memories.

The organizing committee is currently seeking sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s event a success. Interested individuals and businesses are encouraged to apply through the official website.

For more information about Flaming Gorge Days 2025, including registration details for activities, vendor applications, and concert tickets, visit www.flaminggorgedayswy.com.