Flaming Gorge Days Contract Back on GR Council Agenda

GREEN RIVER — The Flaming Gorge Days contract is back on the Green River City Council meeting agenda this week.

Adelska, a Denver-based event company, was previously granted a one-year service agreement to put on Flaming Gorge Days for a total cost of $26,625. However, it was later discovered that Adelska submitted a budget that asked for the city to provide over $127,000, and the city presented an alternative budget of over $86,000.

That cost was going to allow Adelska to run the entire event, however, the city previously claimed that the contract had too many legal issues to change and the scope of the project has changed, requiring a new contract altogether. Now, Adelska has submitted a service agreement with the city to run the event for $21,500. The Council will consider approval of this service agreement during their Tuesday night meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additionally, the Council will consider approving a service agreement with Alishae Blazich, who has agreed to run the vendor fair for Flaming Gorge Days for $2,500.

The contract states that Blazich will oversee the entire operation of the vendor fair, including set-up, take down, clean-up and receiving fees. All fees will be paid to the City of Green River, and the fee structure will be $100 per vendor and $130 per food vendor.

Flaming Gorge Days is scheduled to take place in June 2024, but specific dates have not been determined yet.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.