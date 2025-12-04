Flaming Gorge Days Inc. Dissolved

GREEN RIVER — Green River Flaming Gorge Days, Inc. has been dissolved by its President, Councilwoman Sherry Bushman, who is unsure if events already scheduled will take place.

Bushman announced the company’s official termination Tuesday evening at the Green River City Council meeting. Reading from a press release, she explained the decision was not made lightly, noting that a planned collaboration between the City of Green River and the event’s board had been delayed since August. It is unclear if the City will carry forward the events the committee had already secured.

Bushman stated nothing related to Flaming Gorge Days was put on the Council’s meeting agenda in November, causing her to fall behind on deadlines. Bushman said the Council was deferring the vision she and other committee members had for the event. According to a filing with the Secretary of State, Green River Flaming Gorge Days, Inc. directors consisted of Sherry Bushman and former state legislator Tony Niemiec. Because the Flaming Gorge Days board was unable to get a clear decision, Bushman decided to terminate her business, letting the City decide what to do with the event.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It’s a huge undertaking,” Bushman said.

Mayor Pete Rust said if someone asks for something to be put on the agenda, it will generally be added.

“The City of Green River is going to have Flaming Gorge Days the same as it was in the past,” Rust said when asked about the status of the 2026 event. “I don’t believe we’ve fallen behind.”

Rust believes the event isn’t in jeopardy due to the Council not acting in a timely manner. He said the Council may address the issue during its next meeting.