Flaming Gorge Days Parade Winners Announced

Flaming Gorge Days Parade Winners Announced

The Flaming Gorge Days Grand Marshal Gary Killpack and Barbara Killpack. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2026 Flaming Gorge Days award winners for best float, best non-floats, mayor’s choice and people’s choice.

Best Float

  1. Golden Hour Senior Center
  2. Green River High School Cheer

Best Non-Float

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  1. Pony Express
  2. Island Richards for Commissioner

Mayor’s Choice Award

  • Southwest Wyoming Pickleball Club

People’s Choice Award

  • Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Assisted Living

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