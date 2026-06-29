Flaming Gorge Days Parade Winners Announced

The Flaming Gorge Days Grand Marshal Gary Killpack and Barbara Killpack. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2026 Flaming Gorge Days award winners for best float, best non-floats, mayor’s choice and people’s choice.

Best Float

Golden Hour Senior Center Green River High School Cheer

Best Non-Float

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Pony Express Island Richards for Commissioner

Mayor’s Choice Award

Southwest Wyoming Pickleball Club

People’s Choice Award

Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Assisted Living