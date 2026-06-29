Flaming Gorge Days Parade Winners Announced

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 2026 Flaming Gorge Days award winners for best float, best non-floats, mayor’s choice and people’s choice.
Best Float
- Golden Hour Senior Center
- Green River High School Cheer
Best Non-Float
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- Pony Express
- Island Richards for Commissioner
Mayor’s Choice Award
- Southwest Wyoming Pickleball Club
People’s Choice Award
- Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Assisted Living