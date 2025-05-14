Flaming Gorge Days Returns with 5 Rock, County Bands

GREEN RIVER – Flaming Gorge Days will feature five bands performing for a rock and country concert this year, along with a slate of events calling back to prior celebrations.

Flaming Gorge Days takes place June 27-28, with the Saturday concert featuring five bands. The concert will be headlined by Adelita’s Way and Otherwise, with Zamtrip, Gundo and Zephyr Grey also performing. The concert takes place on Expedition Island.

Along with the concert, Flaming Gorge Days will feature a community parade along Uinta Drive, featuring the theme “Heroes.” At Evers Park, a vendor fair, car show, horseshoe tournament and three-on-three basketball tournament will take place.

Flaming Gorge Days has experienced turmoil during the past few years following the 2023 cancellation caused by the embezzlement of event funds. The event returned the next year when the City of Green River partnered with Colorado-based events promotion company Adelska to host the event. However, a contract renewal between the company and the city failed when brought before the Green River City Council at the start of the year.

Tickets for the concert and other information can be found at the Flaming Gorge Days website.