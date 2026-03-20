Flaming Gorge Outlaw Shoot Brings Multi-Discipline Competition to Daggett County

Flaming Gorge Outlaw Shoot Brings Multi-Discipline Competition to Daggett County

WHEN

Friday, May 1st, 5-7PM
Saturday, May 2nd, 8AM

WHERE

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Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex

A new high-energy competition is set to debut this spring as the Flaming Gorge Outlaw Shoot brings together multiple shooting and outdoor disciplines for a two-day event near Flaming Gorge.

Scheduled for May 1–2, the event will take place at the newly developed Flaming Gorge Shooting Complex, offering participants a chance to compete across rifle, pistol, shotgun, archery, and axe throwing in a single, unified competition.

Designed for a wide range of skill levels, the Outlaw Shoot welcomes both experienced competitors and casual outdoor enthusiasts looking to test their abilities in a structured, competitive environment.

Two-Day Event Format:

The weekend begins Friday, May 1, with a check-in and practice session from 5–7 p.m. Competitors will receive their shooter numbers—which determine Saturday’s rotation order—and gain access to all ranges for open practice.

Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m., featuring a BBQ or taco bar included with all registrations.

Competition officially begins Saturday, May 2 at 8 a.m., with participants rotating through five distinct stations:

● Rifle: 100 and 200 yards, standing position, open to AR-platform or hunting rifles with any optics
● Pistol: Accuracy-focused shooting at 20 yards, any caliber, no magnified optics
● Shotgun/Clays: 25 clays in a 5-stand format
● Archery: Staggered yardage 3D targets, 10 arrows total, no crossbows, no magnification
● Axe Throwing: Competitors may bring their own axes or use provided equipment

Each station is individually scored, with both discipline-specific winners and an overall champion determined at the end of the day.

Prizes and Competition Categories:

Organizers have announced an estimated $925 prize pool, with awards including:

● Overall Champion (Top Outlaw Marksman): Cash prize and trophy
● Top Female Shooter ● Top Youth Competitor (under 18)
● Individual discipline winners for each event
● Specialty awards such as closest bullseye and fastest axe throw

Registration Opens March 23 :

Registration for the Flaming Gorge Outlaw Shoot officially opens March 23. Participants can choose from several competition tiers:

● Single Discipline: $75 ● Two Disciplines: $95
● Three Disciplines: $105
● Full Outlaw Competition (All Five Events): $125
● Additional Discipline Add-On: $25
● Youth Add-On (Under 18): $20

All registration tiers include Friday night dinner, practice access, and an event hat.

Early Bird Discount:

Competitors who register between March 23 and April 15 will receive $10 off any package tier.

Additional Information:

Lunch will be available for purchase on Saturday. Registered participants will also receive exclusive hotel discount codes for lodging near Flaming Gorge following registration.

Location and Contact:

The Flaming Gorge Outlaw Shoot will be held in Daggett County, near the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.

For more information or to register, contact: tourism@daggettcounty.gov or call 435-778-0014

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