Flaming Gorge Reservoir Being Tested for Harmful Algae Blooms

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health is reminding Sweetwater County residents to be careful of Algae Blooms in local bodies of water.

The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is currently being tested for Algae Blooms, Ronda Zancanella with Sweetwater County Public Health said.

“Visually it appears to be there but the final bacterial testing won’t be complete until as late as Monday,” Zancanella said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Swim Beach, Firehole and the Green River brooks arm of the reservoir are the areas that appear to be affected.

Zancanella said Big Sandy and the Eden Reservoir currently have harmful algae blooms as well.

To stay safe from harmful algae blooms, adhere to the following precautions:

Do not swim or come into contact with green water, floating scums or clumps.

Do not ingest water from a bloom. Boiling, filters, and other treatments will not make this water safe.

Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.

Avoid water spray from a bloom.

Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

For more information and safety tips, click here.