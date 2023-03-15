Flaming Gorge Reservoir to Decrease Water Releases

Based on improvements in the current hydrology, as well as the current reservoir conditions, reclamation managers and operators deem it necessary to make additional operational adjustments consistent with the 2006 Record of Decision, according to a Bureau of Reclamation press release.

The daily average release from Flaming Gorge Dam is scheduled to be decreased beginning March 16 from 1,175 cfs to 925 cfs. The average daily release of 925 cfs will continue until a new notification is sent.

Hourly release schedules issued by WAPA for power production may include daily fluctuations to meet power demand contracts.

This data is considered the most likely scenario given the current forecast, is general, and is subject to changing conditions. Forecasted (tentative) hourly release schedules can be found by visiting the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center at this website. However, notification updates such as this one could take some time, a day or so, to be reflected on the website. Tabulated hourly data can be found on the same page under the link, “Hourly Forecast Flow csv” in the lower right hand corner of the webpage.