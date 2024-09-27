Flaming Gorge Watercraft Inspection Stations to Close Saturday

GREEN RIVER – Fall is officially here, and along with the changing of the seasons comes a change in the operations of aquatic invasive species (AIS) watercraft inspection locations statewide. In the Green River region, this means some check station closures and changes in hours of operation at other check stations. The closure dates are as follows:

Anvil Draw (Flaming Gorge) -Closes Sep. 28

Firehole (Flaming Gorge) -Closes Sep. 28

Kemmerer check station -Closes Oct. 13

The Interstate 80 Evanston check station will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through October. November hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

AIS inspections remain mandatory for any watercraft entering Wyoming by land through Nov. 30 and for any watercraft coming from AIS-infested waters year-round. For a complete list of inspection locations, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish website.