Fletcher, Dalton and Smith Win Ron Thon Tournament

RIVERTON —The state’s toughest high school wrestling tournament of the regular season was held in Riverton this weekend at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Rock Springs and Green River made up two of the 37 teams in attendance, with both schools seeing success.

Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher won the 132 division, while Thomas Dalton from Green River claimed the 145 prize.

Below are winners from the boys bracket:

106 – Dylan Sorensen (Kelly Walsh)

113 – Ty Peterson (Cody)

120 – Colton Powers (Sheridan)

126 – Roany Proffit (Kemmerer)

132 – Broc Fletcher (Rock Springs)

138 – Antonio Avila (Thunder Basin)

145 – Thomas Dalton (Green River)

152 – Jais Rose (Thunder Basin)

160 – Dane Steel (Sheridan)

170 – Terran Grooms (Sheridan)

182 – Colson Coon (Sheridan)

195 – Noah Sides (Natrona)

225 – Stetson Davis (Powell)

285 – Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin)

This was the first Ron Thon tournament with a girls bracket. Rock Springs’ Maggie Smith was the winner in the 190 division.

Below are full results from the girls bracket:

100 – McKinzie Mortensen (Pinedale)

105 – Kaylea Mortensen (Pinedale)

110 – Gillian Holman (Glenrock)

115 – Annabeth Bornhoft (Wind River)

120 – Tai McBride (Jackson)

125 – Laynee Walker (Kemmerer)

130 – Teila Peters (Buffalo)

135 – Vail Foreman (Star Valley)

140 – Rakyah Hudson (Buffalo)

145 – Meadow King (Cheyenne Central)

155 – Josie Houk-Lingle (Ft. Laramie/Southeast)

170 – Olivia Smith (Kelly Walsh)

190 – Maggie Smith (Rock Springs)

235 – Katyana Dexter (Pinedale)

For full results from the tournament, check here.