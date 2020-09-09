Flights Canceled at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will remain closed until at least midday tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9.

According to the latest update from airport officials on Facebook, “Our crews have been working since the visibility improved to clear our runways and taxiways with little to no success. Tonight’s United Airlines arrival and tomorrow morning’s departure are cancelled.”

The airport has experienced 18 straight hours of winds over 60 mph and 5 hours with hurricane force winds over 80 mph, according to the airport. The runways and taxiways are covered in about two inches of compacted with snow and ice.

“This is only the second time since 2015 that the airport has closed due to winter weather. Safety is our number one priority and we do not take these decisions lightly. Unfortunately, mother nature made this decision for us,” the post states.