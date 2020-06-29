Flood Alert Issued near Pinedale after Recent Rains Contribute to High Water Levels

PINEDALE — High water levels expected on Pine Creek near Pinedale after recent precipitation.

On June 29, Sublette County Emergency Manager Jim Mitchell was advised that the inlet into Fremont Lake was currently reported to be flowing in over 1870 cubic feet per second into the lake. With recent and upcoming rainfall, the water input into Fremont Lake will be above peak levels for the fifth time this spring, according to a press release.

Higher than expected levels of water into Fremont lake are expected to make Pine Creek rise. We are advising citizens to exercise extreme caution around Pine creek drainages. Water levels can rise without warning and be very dangerous.

The expected rise in water levels are expected to last through at least Thursday, July 2. Sandbags are being prepared and are available for property owners who are experiencing flooding.

Updates will be posted to the Sublette County Emergency Management and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office social media pages as well as Alert Sense and www.Sublettewyo.com.