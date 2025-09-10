Florence Dora Ronick (July 26, 1924 – September 10, 2025)

Florence Dora Ronick, 101, a cherished longtime resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

She was born July 26, 1924, in Huron, South Dakota, Florence brought warmth and vitality to everyone she encountered throughout her rich and fulfilling life.

Florence was a proud member of the Rock Springs community, attending schools locally and leaving a lasting impression on those who knew her. For 40 years, she was known and respected as the owner and operator of Ted’s Supper Club, where she dedicated 40 years before retiring in 1999. Her commitment to providing a welcoming environment and gastronomic delight made it a beloved local establishment.

She was deeply involved in the community and enjoyed a variety of interests that showcased her vibrant personality and zest for life. Florence loved gardening and cooking, and she was a creative soul who found joy in reading and various arts. She had a zest for adventure, always ready to travel at a moment’s notice, and cherished spending quality time with her family.

Florence is survived by her devoted son, Ron Ronick, and his wife, Cathy, of Rock Springs; her loving grandson, Brian Ronick, also of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Teddie C. Ronick, her parents, and one grandson, Michael Ronick; she also faced the sorrow of losing triplet sons who died in infancy.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Florence’s name to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, September 26, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Florence’s legacy of love, generosity, and vibrant spirit will forever be cherished by all who knew her.