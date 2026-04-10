Florentino Rodriguez (October 15, 1959 - April 1, 2026).

Florentino Rodriguez, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a seven-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Brighton, Colorado.

He was born Thursday, October 15, 1959, in Littlefield, Texas; the son of Julian Rodriguez and Jesusa Martinez Rodriguez. Florentino’s life was one of love, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his family.

Florentino spent his formative years attending schools in Wyoming.

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He was known for his kindness, warmth, and a heart full of love for those he held dear. His greatest joy was found in the company of his loved ones, making memories that will be cherished forever and enjoying playing the slot machines when he had time.

Florentino is survived by his two sons, Florentino Rodriguez Jr.; Daniel Rodriguez; three daughters, Jessica Rodriguez; Emily Klatt and her fiancé Luis Morales; Ashley O’Nele; one sister, Corina Gomez, and her husband Hector of Midland, Texas; six grandchildren; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Jesusa Rodriguez; one brother, Paul Rodriguez; one sister Julia Rodriguez.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Family and friends are invited to leave their condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com in honor of his memory and celebrate a life well-lived.

Florentino’s legacy of love and family will live on through the lives he touched so profoundly. He will be deeply missed, yet forever remembered.