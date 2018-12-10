Florida Man in Custody Following Pursuit in Fremont County

CHEYENNE– A Flordia resident is in custody following a pursuit which took place Saturday, December 8, 2018. The pursuit started north of Lander, Wyoming on Wyoming 789 in Fremont County, Wyoming.

Joshua Ewing, a 37-year-old resident of Florida, was arrested around milepost 53 on Wyoming 28 after attempting to elude law enforcement in a 2008 Dodge Avenger.

The pursuit began around 3:37 pm after a Wyoming State Trooper attempted to stop Ewing for expired plates. Ewing failed to stop for the trooper, and the vehicle was pursued south towards the city limits of Lander.

The pursuit was terminated for the safety of the public. Lander Police Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and started pursuing.

The pursuit led Lander Police onto a county road before Fremont County Deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips to deflate the Dodge’s tires. Ewing was able to drive back onto Wyoming 789 south of Lander, Wyoming.

Once on Wyoming 789, Wyoming Highway Patrol became the primary pursuing agency.

The vehicle Ewing was driving came to a stop around milepost 53 on Wyoming 28. Troopers were able to place Ewing under arrest without further incident and later learned the 2008 Dodge Avenger was stolen from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ewing was charged with eluding, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property (Stolen vehicle) and booked into the Fremont County Jail.

Fremont County Sheriffs Office and Lander Police Department assisted the patrol with this event.