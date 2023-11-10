Florida Miera (June 14, 1941 – November 5, 2023)

Florida Miera, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at her home. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 40 years and former resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She was born June 14, 1941 in Chamisal, New Mexico; daughter of Elisada Chacon.

Florida attended schools in New Mexico and was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Boarding School.

Mrs. Miera married the love of her life, Edward Miera, in Evanston, Wyoming on June 20, 1985.

Florida enjoyed helping people and spending time with her family. She loved to laugh and could be found gambling or doing arts and crafts. Her other interests included sewing and going on scenic car rides.

Florida is survived by her husband of 38 years Edward Miera; two sons, Ivan Rodriguez of New Mexico; Lucas Rodriguez of Wyoming; one step-son, Eddie Miera of North Dakota; three daughters, Terri Schrage of Arizona; Christina Miera of Wyoming; Audra Watts of Wyoming; 16 grandchildren; Isiah; Joaquin; Audra; Patrick; Rachael; Samantha; Tonya; Michael Paul; Joshua; Christopher; Dakota; Sonya, Sierra, and Pablo; and 26 great grand-children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four sons, Alfonso Rodriguez; Nick Rodriguez; Zeke Rodriguez; two daughters, Barbara Jean Fiori and Gail Rodriguez.

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.