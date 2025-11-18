Florinda (Rosie) Abeyta (October 10, 1951 – November 3, 2025)

Florinda (Rosie) Abeyta, 74, of Medford, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home on November 3, 2025. She was born on October 10, 1951, in Rawlins, to Eufracio and Antonia Martinez.

In 1968, Rosie married the love of her life, Fred Abeyta, in San Clemente, California. She took immense pride in being a devoted wife and homemaker. Their unwavering love was a shining example to all who knew them. They shared a deep and powerful bond—more than partners, they were true soulmates.

Education was always important to Rosie. She earned her Associate of Arts degree from Western Wyoming Community College and passed her love for learning on to her children and grandchildren.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children: Michelle DePoyster (Lou), Juanita Ramos (Felipe), and Trinity Abeyta.

Rosie was a proud grandmother to Ariel Ramos (Lorenzo Webb), Bernadette Ramos, Jerry DePoyster, Joseph DePoyster (Mikaela), Dominic Ramos, Jedidiah DePoyster, Jude DePoyster, Joshua DePoyster, and Avery Abeyta.

She was also blessed with great-grandchildren Santiago Ramos, Giabella Ramos, and Xzavier Ramos.

She is survived by her brothers Tommy Martinez (Debbie) and Johnny Martinez (Gina Sanchez).

Rosie lived a life filled with love and generosity. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing with her dog Rascal, and spending time at the casino with family and friends. She loved meeting new people and had a special gift for making friends wherever she went. Traveling to visit family brought her great joy, and she never missed a special event. Rosie was selfless, always putting others before herself. Her strong faith guided her, and she was truly the rock of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eufracio and Antonia Martinez; her son, Federico Abeyta; her sisters June Martinez, Lillian Arguello, and Gloria Gonzales; her brother Leroy Martinez; and her nieces Jennifer Gonzales and Lisa Gifford.

Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 24, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com