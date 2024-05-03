Floyd Cornell (July 27, 1947 – May 1, 2024)

Floyd Cornell, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Sublette Center Retirement Community in Pinedale, Wyoming. He was a 45-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and former resident of Oregon.

He was born July 27, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon; the son of Floyd Franklin Cornell and Mary Lois Rackley.

Mr. Cornell attended schools in Oregon. He was a 1965 graduate of Thurston Senior High School. He received his Associates Degree in Drafting.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Mr. Cornell worked at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 for 31 years until his retirement in 2012 as a Carpenter.

He was a member of the Victory Christian Fellowship and also served as a Deacon.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, ice fisherman, Oregon Ducks Fan, and an Extraordinary Carpenter.

Survivors include two sons, Will Cornell and wife Carmelinda; Justin Cornell and wife Angela all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Machelle Brumfield and husband Justin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Terry Cornell of Eugene, Oregon; thirteen grandchildren, Allie Cornell; Averie Cornell; Cindy Cornell; William Cornell; Katie Offutt; Emily Cornell; Shelbie Whitening; Jorden Hansen and wife Jessica; Prestin Cox; Steven Cox; Rollie Brumfield; Olyvia Cornell and Judson Cornell four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Cornell and one sister, Crystal Freels and one grandson, Brydan Cox.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Floyd’s memory to Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors, graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.