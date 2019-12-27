Floyd James Martinez (January 2, 1952 – December 22, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Floyd James Martinez, 67, Passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Floyd was born on January 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Ben Martinez and Delia Cordova.

He attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Martinez married Cheryl Martinez in Reno, Nevada on December 10, 1993.

He was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam war.

Floyd was a self employed drilling consultant for 44 years.

His interests included spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four sons; Floyd Martinez Jr amd significant other West of Richmond, Texas, Chris Robert Macy and wife Lacey of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Danny Macy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Troy Macy and wife Jennifer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two daughters; Tammy Fleck and husband Fred of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Roberta Rippetoe and husbanjd Jesse of McAlester, Oklahoma, seven brothers; Jerry Martinez and wife Becky of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Richard Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tommy Martinez and wife Lisa of Aurora, Colorado, Dewayne Martinez and wife Katie of San Lorchzo, California, Larry Martinez and wife Lynn of Ninot Nevada, Robert Martinez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Wayne Michael Martinez of Salt Lake City, Utah, six sisters; Christine Simon of Aurora, Colorado, Dolores Cangianni and husband Joseph of Mamaroneck, New York, Benita Mott and husband Steve of Sundance, Wyoming, Frieda Atwood of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Becky Ranta Fox and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Patricia Atwood and husband Hollis of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Grandparents; Micheal and Juanita Cordova, Epifanio and Claudita Martinez, 17 Grandchildren; Austin Macy, CJ Macy, Quinn Macy, Tony Martinez, Heather Martinez, Benjamin Munsinger, Charles Rippeetoe, Joe Rippetoe, Christina Friel, Robert Friel, Tena Lynn Macy, Danny James Macy, Brianna Macy, Shane Fleck, Cheyenne Fleck, Dayzia Fleck, nine great-grandchildren; Chandler, Aubery, Pricella, Kolbie, Amiyah, Kyler, Tony, Little Robert, Leila, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Anthony Marinez, Ben Martinez Jr, and Baby Micheal Marinez.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuenralhomes.com