Flu, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set for Oct. 1

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County Public Health will host its annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Oct. 1 from 2-5:30 p.m.

According to the public health office, people six months in age and older are recommended to receive seasonal flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines and it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time. No appointment is necessary. Residents who can’t go to the Oct. 1 clinic can receive a vaccine during walk-in hours Monday through Thursday from 9-10 a.m. or by scheduling an appointment Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 9-11 a.m.

Residents with additional questions or to schedule an appointment can call 922-5390.