Fontenelle Dam to Decrease Water Releases

LA BARGE — Fontenelle Dam releases need to be adjusted due to changes in hydrologic conditions, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The decrease in releases started Thursday and will continue through Monday, July 3. Releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be decreased from 5,650 cfs (cubic feet per second) to 4,350 cfs. The scheduled releases at Fontenelle Dam are as follows:

The bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The average daily release of 4,350 cfs will continue until further notice.