Fontenelle Dam to Increase Spring Water Releases Today

LA BARGE — The Bureau of Reclamation announced today that starting this afternoon Fontenelle Dam will once again be increasing its water releases to accommodate for the spring runoff.

Based on increasing reservoir inflows, releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 2,450 cubic foot per second (cfs) to 3,500 cfs beginning at 4 p.m. according to the following schedule.

Bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change, the Bureau of Reclamation stated.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The average daily release of 3,500 cfs will continue until further notice.