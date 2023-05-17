Fontenelle Dam to Increase Water Release Starting Thursday

LA BARGE — Due to the amount of spring runoff the area is experiencing, the Bureau of Reclamation will increase the water release at Fontenelle Dam starting tomorrow.

Based on increasing reservoir inflows, releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 3,500 cubic foot per second (cfs) to 3,850 cfs on May 18 beginning at 10 a.m.

Bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change, the Bureau of Reclamation stated.

So far this spring, the water release rates have been increased four times, including this one. The average daily release of 3,850 cfs will continue until further notice.