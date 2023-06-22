Fontenelle Dam to Increase Water Release This Evening

LA BARGE — Due to increasing reservoir inflows, Fontenelle Dam releases need to be increased, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.



Starting on June 22 at 5 p.m. releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 6,500 cfs (cubic feet per second) to 6,850 cfs.

The bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change.

The average daily release of 6,850 cfs will continue until further notice.