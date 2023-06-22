Fontenelle Dam to Increase Water Release This Evening

Fontenelle Dam to Increase Water Release This Evening

LA BARGE — Due to increasing reservoir inflows, Fontenelle Dam releases need to be increased, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Starting on June 22 at 5 p.m. releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 6,500 cfs (cubic feet per second) to 6,850 cfs.  

The bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change.  

The average daily release of 6,850 cfs will continue until further notice.    

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Commission Adopts 2023-24 Budget

Sweetwater County Commission Adopts 2023-24 Budget

Human Remains Found in 1982 Have Been Identified

Human Remains Found in 1982 Have Been Identified

Boaters Warned to Watch Out for Sunken Boat near Buckboard Marina

Boaters Warned to Watch Out for Sunken Boat near Buckboard Marina

Green River City Council Adopts FY 2024 Budget

Green River City Council Adopts FY 2024 Budget