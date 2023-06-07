Fontenelle Dam Water Releases Increase Due to Reservoir Inflows

LA BARGE — Based on increasing reservoir inflows, Fontenelle Dam releases need to be increased, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

This is the sixth time since the week of April 24 that water releases are increasing. Starting June 7, releases from Fontenelle Dam are scheduled to be increased from 4,500 cfs to 6,500 cfs. The releases are going to be increased according to the schedule below.

Bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change.

The average daily release of 6,500 cfs will continue until further notice.