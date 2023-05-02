Fontenelle Reservoir to Increase Spring Water Releases

LA BARGE — Fontenelle Reservoir will start increasing water releases on Wednesday morning, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Beginning on May 3 at 10 a.m. the daily average release from Fontenelle will start to increase from 1,430 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 2,450 cfs according to the schedule below.
|Date
|Time
|Initial Release
|Change
|Final Release
|Local Time
|(cfs)
|(cfs)
|(cfs)
|5/3/2023
|1000
|1430
|320
|1750
|5/3/2023
|1300
|1750
|350
|2100
|5/3/2023
|1600
|2100
|350
|2450
Bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change, the Bureau of Reclamation stated.
The average daily release of 2,450 cfs will continue until further notice.