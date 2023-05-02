Fontenelle Reservoir to Increase Spring Water Releases

LA BARGE — Fontenelle Reservoir will start increasing water releases on Wednesday morning, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Beginning on May 3 at 10 a.m. the daily average release from Fontenelle will start to increase from 1,430 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 2,450 cfs according to the schedule below.

Date Time Initial Release Change Final Release Local Time (cfs) (cfs) (cfs) 5/3/2023 1000 1430 320 1750 5/3/2023 1300 1750 350 2100 5/3/2023 1600 2100 350 2450



Bypass will be used to achieve the needed releases as scheduled above. Power release is currently at the maximum allowed release at the current pool elevation and will not change, the Bureau of Reclamation stated.

The average daily release of 2,450 cfs will continue until further notice.