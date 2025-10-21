Food Bank Expects More Demand as SNAP Freezes in November

ROCK SPRINGS — SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will likely be delayed in November due to the ongoing federal shutdown and the Food Bank of Sweetwater County is expecting higher demand as it enters its busiest season.

SNAP is managed by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) and provides monthly benefits to help low-income families buy healthy foods. During the 2025 fiscal year, 28,364 residents received help from SNAP each month. The average payment is approximately $185 per person per month.

“We understand the uncertainty about November’s SNAP funds may create a hardship for families and elderly who rely on this resource, and we want to give them time to prepare,” DFS Director Korin Schmidt said. “We will continue to work with our clients to process applications and renewals so that benefits can be issued as soon as Congress reinstates funding.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to DFS, 44% of SNAP recipients were aged 17 or younger during the 2025 fiscal year, with 36% being between 18 and 59 years old, and 13% being 60 or older.

“We’re Going to Need Some Food.”

Food Bank of Sweetwater County Director Kathy Siler is expecting to serve between 400 and 500 families during Thursday’s food distribution in Rock Springs. November is already the busiest month for the food bank, but Siler said concern about SNAP benefits not being paid out will likely cause people to seek out assistance from the food bank to prepare for that lapse in funding. Siler said the food bank has a little more food on hand than it normally would through a food drive that took place during Saturday’s No Kings protest in Rock Springs. That extra food won’t last long.

“It will be gone this week,” Siler said.

She said the food bank saw higher than average numbers utilizing it during the summer. While roughly 300 families are served each month during the summer, Siler said the food bank saw about 350 families each month. As Siler anticipates higher demand, she said the food bank will need more to serve the county’s families.

“We’re going to need some food,” Siler said. “We need everything.”

The food bank accepts monetary donations, which can either be made through the food banke’s website or mailed to the food bank. That money pays for food bought through the Food Bank of Wyoming. She said the each dollar spent can provide a person with three meals.

With food, Siler said canned meats and vegetables, soups, stews, side dishes and condiments are needed. She said the food bank also needs hygiene supplies, easy to eat packaged foods, hand warmers, gloves, and hats for the support kits the food bank makes to help homeless people. She also said baby supplies, especially pullups and diapers in sizes from four to seven are also needed. She said things like milk, formula, and baby wipes are often sought after at the food bank as well.