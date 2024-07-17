Food Bank Hosts Rock Springs Fundraiser, Food Drive Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS – A fundraising event for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County takes place Saturday and aims to both raise money and canned food for the food bank and awareness of an e-cookbook the food bank is creating.

The fundraiser takes place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Springs food bank location at 90 Center St. Kathy Siler, the executive director of the food bank, said a silent auction will take place at the event. To attend, residents are asked to donate at least $1 to the food bank or one canned food item. She said they’re also collecting recipes for the e-cookbook, which will focus on dishes that can be made with at least one canned food item.

“We’re a food bank and we tend to give out a lot of canned food,” Siler said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She said the recipe book has been in the works for the past three months and will feature recipes from area residents. She said each person can submit up to five recipes for publication. The book will be available for free online on the food bank’s website once it’s completed. Siler said the food bank doesn’t have a publication date set for the cookbook.

Siler also said the event will have snow cones and other refreshments provided by Max Bragg, who will donate 20% of his revenue to the food bank.