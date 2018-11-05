Food Bank of Sweetwater County Begins Annual Hope in the Wintertime Fundraiser

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s annual Hope in the Wintertime fundraiser has begun, in which the community can help families who are struggling during the winter months.

There is an increased need for the Food Bank’s services in the winter months. Families fall into hardships due to things like seasonal work ending and heating bills.



How to Help

To help struggling families, people can send checks to Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Make checks payable to “Food Bank of Sweetwater County”.

People can also donate online at www.foodbankswcty.org.



