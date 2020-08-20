Food Bank of the Rockies Needs Volunteers

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to the success of a previous visit, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will return to Sweetwater County.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies representative Myriam Wolcott attended the Rock Springs City Council meeting to accept the Hunger Action Month proclamation document from the city and to give them some information about the program.

Wolcott said they provide food to any community in Wyoming that needs it and they visit counties based on the need.

“We are feeding every, single county in the state,” she said. “Sweetwater County is a very important county for the Food Bank of the Rockies. We have wonderful partners have.”

She said without the local partners, including the Sweetwater County Food Bank, Sweetwater County Emergency Management, and the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, they would not be able to provide as much food as they do to the county.

In May, the mobile pantry visited Sweetwater County and more than 500 families benefited from that distribution of food. She said this event was so successful they decided to set up another one.

“I decided to come back because the need is here,” Wolcott said.

The next drive-up mobile pantry visit is schedule to take place Saturday, August 22, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. Distribution will start at 1 pm. Anyone who needs food can receive it. There are no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms to complete. The food is distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Those who are picking up food are asked to make sure they have enough room in their vehicle for all of the food.

“We’re going to keep doing this until every little kiddo has enough food in their fridge,” she said about providing food to Wyoming communities.

Volunteers Needed

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department is asking for volunteers to help load the food into the vehicles. Those who can lift between 35 to 40 pounds are encouraged to volunteer. However, they also they will also need some volunteers to help with lighter duty items too.

Anyone that can volunteer will be asked to bring their own mask, but latex gloves, and water will be provided. Volunteers will be asked to set up between 11 am and noon and the event will end at 3 pm. Those interested in volunteering can call Sgt. Steve Powell at (307) 922-5337 and leave a message as to how many volunteers will be attending.

For additional information, call Sweetwater County Emergency Management at (307) 922-5370.