Food Bank of Wyoming Receives Matching Gift from John P. Ellbogen Foundation

As part of their 2022 Holiday Fundraising Drive, Food Bank of Wyoming is excited to announce they received a $100,000 matching gift opportunity thanks to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. All funds raised through the month of December will be matched up to $100,000. This grant comes at a critical time as inflation has caused the price of food and fuel to dramatically increase.

Food Bank of Wyoming is currently spending three times the amount on food items this holiday season compared to last year. Though Food Bank of Wyoming has robust purchasing power and lower bulk pricing from agricultural and retail partners, some staple items currently cost upwards of 70 percent more year-over-year.

For instance:

• Potatoes: 71% increase

• Sweet corn: 61% increase

• Onions: 50% increase

• Cucumbers: 39% increase

While inflation affects each of us, for some Wyomingites, the hardships caused by inflation are much more severe, leaving some to make incredibly challenging choices, such as “do I pay my bills, or do I buy enough food to nourish myself and my loved ones?” The John P. Ellbogen Foundation is helping Food Bank of Wyoming ensure no one must make that choice.

The $100,000 matching gift opportunity will specifically help Food Bank of Wyoming purchase essential food items needed to provide nourishing meals to Wyoming residents. Food Bank of Wyoming is thankful for supporters like the John P. Ellbogen Foundation who’ve joined the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming.

“The family food budget is often seen as a flexible expense where a family can save money, purchasing lower quality items that lack nutritional value to stretch their dollar, or by skipping meals altogether. Food Bank of Wyoming is committed to making sure families have nutritious, healthy food available, so they don’t have to make hard choices. Thank you to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation for helping Wyoming families access nutritious food this winter,” said Rachel Bailey, Executive Director of Food Bank of Wyoming.