Food Bank Parking Lot Gets Paved by City of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– United Way of Southwest Wyoming and the Food Bank of Sweetwater County would like to thank the City of Rock Springs for making it possible to pave the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s parking lot before winter sets in.

“This will help us get our services to clients in a more efficient manner,” Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Executive Director, Kathy Siler said. “We cannot thank the City of Rock Springs enough.”

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County will distribute food on December 6 and December 20 in Green River. Then on December 13 and December 27 in Rock Springs.