Food Bank Receives Donation from White Mountain Lumber

Kathy Siler of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County receives a donation check from Jerry Johnson of White Mountain Lumber and Rental. Courtesy photo

GREEN RIVER — White Mountain Lumber hosted its annual two-person scramble golf tournament July 18, 2025. Overall, $1,760 was raised by selling mulligans, the profits of which were donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

In the photograph are Kathy Siler with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and Jerry Johnson with White Mountain Lumber and Rental.

