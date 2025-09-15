GREEN RIVER — White Mountain Lumber hosted its annual two-person scramble golf tournament July 18, 2025. Overall, $1,760 was raised by selling mulligans, the profits of which were donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
In the photograph are Kathy Siler with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and Jerry Johnson with White Mountain Lumber and Rental.
Food Bank Receives Donation from White Mountain Lumber
