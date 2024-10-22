Food Bank Seeks Donations for Unhoused Resident Support Kits

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Food Bank of Sweetwater County has launched an initiative to give support kits to unhoused people within the county and is seeking help to build the kits.

The food bank provided food assistance to 106 unhoused people during the last fiscal year and seeks to enhance that support. The kits include socks, toothpaste and toothbrushes, wipes, feminine products, deodorant, gloves, stocking hat, beef sticks, small canned foods with pop tops, and other packaged foods.

Kathy Siler, director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, said they made 40 kits so far and have given out three of them. She said they aim to make at least 100, but even that amount may not be enough.

“I think we’re just scratching the surface,” Siler said. “I feel like this is going to grow.”

Siler said there are more unhoused people in the county than can be seen as they do things such as stay at a friend’s home for a period, then staying with a different friend for a period as they attempt to find permanent housing.

“I think it’s something we don’t understand the extent of,” Siler said.

The food bank plans to make kits available at organizations like the YWCA Victim’s Advocacy Center and the Sweetwater County Family Resource Center.

Residents wanting to donate items or money to the food bank can do so by dropping off the donation at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County at 90 Center Street in Rock Springs from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, or by making a donation through its website www.foodbankswcty.org.