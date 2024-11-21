Food Bank Seeks Holiday Meal Items; Scouts Food Drive This Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the Food Bank of Sweetwater County seeing an monthly increase of 28% over last year, local cub scouts and boy scouts are aiming to help out with their Scouting for Food drive to take place this Saturday.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County Executive Director Kathy Siler said the food bank served 1,721 people in September, compared to 1,342 in September 2023. That 28% increase has been consistent month to month, and she is expecting similar rates of people coming in over the holidays.

“The numbers are consistently up,” Siler said. “We are expecting about 500 families in Rock Springs next week on Tuesday. We are just planning according to what we are currently seeing.”

While all food donations are valued and needed, Siler is particularly concerned about running out of holiday meal components and having to substitute with regular pantry items.

“We are in need of all meal components for a holiday meal. It is difficult to keep up with the increase in the need for services all times of the year,” Siler said. “I am really concerned about running out of holiday meal items and having to substitute with our regular pantry items.”

The community can help by participating with the local Green River and Rock Springs Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as they collect food this Saturday for their Scouting for Food event. They will be collecting food for the food bank from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Green River scouts stationed at Smith’s and the Green River food bank to take donations.

Rock Springs scouts sent out bags to residences and will make rounds to neighborhoods. If they don’t make it to your home to pick up donations, they ask that donations be taken to the Rock Springs food bank.

Along with holiday food components, other crucial items are needed by members of the community including the following.

Additionally, the food bank is seeking items that will help support the unhoused individuals in Sweetwater County to put together support kits. These kits include essential items such as socks, toothpaste and a toothbrush, wipes, feminine products, deodorant, gloves and a stocking hat, and various food items. For more information, see the graphic below.