Football is Back with 7-on-7’s in Green River

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves are hosting a 7-on-7 and Lineman challenge today at Wolves Stadium against Rock Springs and Mountain View. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will compete in half rack (helmet and shoulder pads).

This is Green River’s second year under head coach Blaine Christensen. The 3A West team went 1-8 last year but won their first game in a gritty week one win against Lander, marking their first week one win since the 2017 season. As a team they look to improve on their scoring after last year when they managed 83 points on the year, marking the third lowest total since 2000.

Rock Springs is heading into its first year under newly acquired head coach Kasey Koepplin. Last year, the Tigers finished 3-7 for the second straight year after going 10-2 in 2021 and making the 4A state title game. They look to turn things around with their fourth head coach in the last three years.

For the Mountain View Buffalos, they are coming off an impressive 10-1 season where they went undefeated until they faced the state championship-winning Torrington Trailblazers. They were dominant on both sides of the ball, scoring 325 points with an average of 29.5 per game, and holding opponents to 93 on 8.45 per game. Both totals were the best they’ve had since 2019 when they were undefeated state champions winning 11 straight games, scoring 549 points, and holding teams to 51 on the season, averaging 49.91 and 4.64 per game respectively.