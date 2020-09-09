Football Rankings: Sweetwater County Teams Show Little Movement

WYOMING — The votes are in and WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll for week two has been released.

Not many changes happened in this week’s rankings. Rock Springs was just a few points outside of a top five vote while Green River received no votes this week. In six-man, Farson-Eden remains at the top as the first-ranked team.

Below are full rankings for 4A, 3A, 2A and six-man.

4A Rankings

Rock Springs was three points outside of a top five vote, receiving a nod from eight voters this week. The Tigers lost 41-21 to the #3 Thunder Basin Thunderbolts last Friday night. This week Rock Springs hits the road to take on Kelly Walsh who is 1-1 on the season.

3A Rankings

Green River received zero votes this week in the rankings. The Wolves hosted Lander last week, which resulted in a 28-7 loss. On Friday, the Wolves will welcome in Buffalo for their second home game of the season.

2A Rankings

Mountain View was upset by Evanston last week, dropping them from the #1 spot to the #2 in this week’s rankings. The Buffaloes will travel to Lovell this week, which will be one of the top matchups in the state this week.

Lyman received a variety of votes in this week’s rankings after beating Rawlins last week on the road. This week the Eagles will play at Cokeville.

Six-Man Rankings

Farson-Eden holds the #1 spot by a wide margin after a 67-7 blowout over Gurnsey-Sunrise last Friday. The Pronghorns are set to play away this week on the road at Burlington.