Football Rankings: Tigers Crack the Top Five

WYOMING — The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released.

In this week’s rankings, teams from around Sweetwater County and neighboring areas shifted upwards in their respective classes in this week’s rankings. Rock Springs cracked the top five in 4A, while Green River moved back into the 3A rankings. Both Mountain View and Farson-Eden remained at the top spot in 2A and six-man respectively.

Below are full rankings for 4A, 3A, 2A and six-man.

4A Rankings

Rock Springs climbed into the top five for the first time this season. Snapping a 19-year losing streak on the road in Casper against Natrona County was enough to propel the Tigers into the #5 spot. This week Rock Springs will play at home against a struggling Laramie team.

3A Rankings

After a huge win last week in Evanston, the Green River Wolves received a few votes in this week’s rankings. The Wolves will play a home game against Jackson this week, in which they hope to put a complete game together and take the next step.

2A Rankings

Mountain View convincingly beat Kemmerer 40-0 last week, earning them the top spot once again at the 2A level. The Buffaloes travel to Pinedale this week to face off against the Wranglers.

Lyman continues to bounce around the 2A rankings. The Eagles lost to Big Piney last week in a close game, dropping them from third to fifth. Lyman will play Kemmerer this week at home seeking to chalk up another victory.

Six-Man Rankings

Farson-Eden comes off a week of not playing after Ten Sleep forfeited last week. The Pronghorns will be well-rested to take on #2 Kaycee this week on the road.