Football Rankings: Tigers, Wolves, Outsiders Looking In

WYOMING — The WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll for week one has been released. While 4A football kicked off the regular season last week, the remaining classes had the opportunity to play in scrimmages.

Both Rock Springs and Green River sit on the outside looking in, hoping to make a jump this week after hosting top five teams in their respective class this Friday.

4A Rankings

Rock Springs, who convincingly defeated Campbell County last week, received a handful of votes, but not enough to crack the top five. The Tigers will have a chance to make their case for a top spot in the rankings as they host #3 Thunder Basin at home on Friday at 6 pm.

3A Rankings

Green River only received two votes this week. The Wolves hosted Mountain View last week for a scrimmage, but no official score was kept. Green River will host Lander at 7 pm this Friday.

2A Rankings

Mountain View remained #1 in the 2A rankings this year. The Buffs played against Green River in a scrimmage last week. This Friday Mountain View will head to Evanston for a game scheduled to begin at 7 pm.