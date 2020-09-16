Football Rankings: Wolves Climb Back, Tigers Drop a Spot

WYOMING — The week three WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released.

Most teams from around Sweetwater County and neighboring areas shifted in their respective classes in this week’s rankings. Rock Springs fell further in 4A, while Green River moved up in 3A. Mountain View retook the first spot in 2A and in six-man, Farson-Eden remains at the top.

Below are full rankings for 4A, 3A, 2A and six-man.

4A Rankings

Rock Springs fell to #7 after losing to Kelly Walsh in the final seconds of last Friday night’s game. The Tigers only received one vote this week, after seeing eight votes in the week two rankings. Sheridan will travel to Rock Springs this week to take on the Tigers at Tiger Stadium at 6 pm.

3A Rankings

Green River snuck back into the rankings from a lone vote. The Wolves won a close game against Buffalo at home last week, earning their first win of the season. This week, Green River hits the road to take on Worland at 6 pm.

2A Rankings

After a major upset in week two, Mountain View dropped to the #2 spot last week. The Buffaloes went on to upset #1 Lovell last Friday, reclaiming their #1 spot in this week’s rankings. Mountain View welcomes in Cokeville this week at home, with a kickoff scheduled for 1 pm.

Lyman continues to make its case for a top spot in the 2A rankings. The Eagles defeated Cokeville last week and will play Lovell at home this Friday.

Six-Man Rankings

Farson-Eden’s second half comeback last week against Burlington secured votes for the top spot in six-man football. The Pronghorns are set to play Encampment this week at home.