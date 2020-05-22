FOR SALE–3270 Temple Peak Dr.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a new build in Rock Springs, WY.

Home Features

Very Desirable Neighborhood

Close to Schools and Shopping

3 Bed / 2 Baths

Open Floorplan

Oversized 3 Stall Garage

Walk-out Basement

Partially Covered Deck Outdoor Living Space

Main Floor Laundry Room

Call (307) 350-8687 for more information. Visit the Haden Construction Website or Facebook Page to see more! Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.