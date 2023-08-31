Forecast Victory and WIN PRIZES With Pro Football Pick’ems!

SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network are excited to bring you the football forecasting competition

you know and love: Pro Football Pick’ems.

Step 1: Pick your teams. – Who’s gonna win this week? Choose the teams you think is going to come out on top this week. You’ll earn points for each game that you have the correct pick each week.

Step 2: Win weekly prizes and be entered to win our GRAND PRIZE for the season! (TBA, but a little mystique is a good thing and we guarantee it’ll be awesome.)

Pro Football Pick’ems Rules

In order to win prizes all registration must be completely filled out. If at any time the registration information submitted is determined to be invalid you will be immediately dropped from the contest.

Contest valid for residents of Sweetwater County.

Prizes and/or certificates must be claimed by the person registered as the account owner no later than 30 days after the game ends or prize will be forfeited. No prizes and/or certificates will be mailed. A valid ID may be required.

One team per person.

We reserve the right to make changes as necessary in regards to rules and discrepancies regarding the Pro Football Pick’ems contest.

Here’s how the scoring works:

WEEKLY PICKS

Pick the winners in each game of the week. 2 points are scored for each correct pick, 1 point for a tie and 0 points for a loss.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TIE-BREAK

Besides making your weekly picks, at the bottom of the picks page, you must guess the Monday Night Football game total score to decide any tie-breaks.

DEADLINE

All picks must be made by the deadline shown on the pool’s home page.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

LET’S GOOOOOO!