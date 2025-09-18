Former Council Member Joins Rock Springs Main Street Board

ROCK SPRINGS — Tim Robinson has joined the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s board of directors.

Robinson was appointed to the role by the Rock Springs City Council during its meeting Tuesday night. He replaces Stacy Jones, who had served nearly 14 years on the board.

Robinson is a retired police officer. He moved to Rock Springs in 1991 and joined the Rock Springs Police Department, where he worked as a police officer, detective, field training officer, and later became a sergeant overseeing patrol, detectives, the department’s Street Crimes Unit, and training division. He retired in 2020.

Robinson served one term on the Rock Springs City Council, from 2021 to 2024. He has also served on the Southwest Counseling Board of Directors, Sweetwater County Drug Court, Sweetwater Family Resource Center, Red Desert Humane Society, and the Sweetwater Aquatics Team board. He currently serves on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, the Rods and Rails Car Show committee, and the Rock Springs Fire Civil Service Commission.

Robinson and his wife dedicate much of their time to animal rescue and transport efforts, fostering pets, and supporting the Red Desert Humane Society. When he’s not volunteering, he enjoys gardening, antiquing, and working on classic cars. He and his wife share their home with their two children, both attending the University of Wyoming, along with a rotating group of foster pets.