Former Cowgirl Signs Professional Basketball Contract in Finland to Play for Tapiolan Honka

Tess Barnes. Photo from University of Wyoming Athletics

ESPOO, Finland — Former University of Wyoming women’s basketball standout Tess Barnes has signed a professional contract with Tapiolan Honka of the Naisten Korisliiga League in Finland.

Barnes, a native of Gisborne, Australia, wrapped up her Cowgirl career ranked 11th in program history with 154 made three-pointers. She also finished 20th all-time in appearances, playing in 118 games over her collegiate career.

During the 2024-25 season, Barnes averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. She led Wyoming in three-pointers made in each of her final two seasons.

“Honka was a clear choice for me,” Barnes said. “I’m super excited to start my new journey with basketball in Finland. I am looking forward to getting to know the team, coaches and the entire community, as well as everything Finland has to offer.”

Barnes, a recent University of Wyoming graduate, was also recognized twice on the CSC Academic All-District Team during her career.

