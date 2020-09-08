Former Fire Chief Admits Guilt in Felony Theft of Department Funds

GREEN RIVER — Green River Fire Chief Mike Nomis has changed his plea and now admits to taking money from the Green River Fire Department coffers and spending the money for personal gain.

Nomis changed his plea this afternoon in Third District Court, but without a plea agreement with the state. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on May 21. Stephanie Nomis, his wife, also pleaded not guilty to theft at her arraignment on June 9.

In an emotional testimony, Nomis, 51, told Judge Suzannah Robinson today that he knowingly took money from the GRFD Foundation between February and December 2019. He said he spent the money on fuel, tools, and other items, all of which were purchased in Sweetwater County.

An extensive investigation by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, and again in January 2020, revealed that more than $125,000 was missing from three Foundation accounts. One of those accounts was a social fund that came directly from the paychecks of the volunteer firefighters.

Nomis could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony theft plea. Sentencing will take place in November when both parties have sufficient time to discuss restitution.

Nomis is currently out on bond but can have not contact with any present or former member of the GRFD as part of his bond condition.

His attorneys will have the opportunity to interview those individuals prior to sentencing.