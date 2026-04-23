Former GOP Chairman Runs for HD-17

ROCK SPRINGS — Former Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party, Elizabeth Bingham, announced she is running for the Wyoming House of Representatives, seeking to represent House District 17.

“I’m running because I care deeply about this community and believe in giving back when you have something to offer,” Bingham said. “Sweetwater County is my home. This is where my husband and I have built our life, raised our son, and developed a strong connection to the people and issues that matter most.”

Bingham has been involved in the political process since she was 16 where she served two years as Vice Chairman and four years as Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party.

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“I’ve spent years working with businesses, community leaders, and families in our community. I understand that the decisions made in Cheyenne have real life consequences for the people who live and work here, and I take that responsibility seriously,” Bingham said. “I’ve seen firsthand how those decisions affect families, businesses, and everyday life in this community.”

Bingham describes herself has a conservative Republican who believes in limited government, personal responsibility and strong local communities.

“Government works best when it reflects the people it serves. It’s not something separate from us. It’s all of us, and we all have a responsibility to be involved,” she said.

Bingham said her priorities are supporting legacy industries, protecting constitutional rights and ensuring Wyoming’s economy stays strong.

“I’m running to bring a thoughtful, solutions focused approach to the legislature and to represent Sweetwater County with integrity and common sense,” she said. “I would be honored to earn your support.”

Putting a Pause on Politics

J.T. Larson, the current Representative for House District 17, has announced that he will not seek reelection.

Larson said that representing the people of Rock Springs has been on of the greatest honors of his life.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me and for the opportunity to represent our community in the Legislature,” Larson said.

He said that not seeking reelection was not an easy decision but he wants to focus on building his professional career.

“I want to be clear that I remain fully committed to serving out the remainder of my term. I will continue to show up, stay engaged, and do the job I was elected to do,” Larson said. “There is still important work ahead, and I intend to finish my term with the same focus and accountability that I have brought from day one.”